Mr. Lawrence A. Harshany passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021. He resided in Houston TX for the past 40 years. He was 81.
Lawrence had a sharp mind from an early age, and developed his natural abilities in science and mathematics. After earning his degree in Chemical Engineering from Washington University in St Louis, Lawrence enjoyed a rewarding career. His technical and tactical proficiency earned him the respect and admiration of his peers. He was more than once honored for his innovation in the field, and he was referred to by his colleagues as, “The Master”. These pursuits also brought personal challenge as he was critically injured in a plant disaster in 1977. Through the love of his family and friends he would recover, albeit with lasting reminders. Not withstanding, that same strong mind would allow him to thrive over the next 44 years. His professional skills poured over into his home life as he had an exceptional sense of organization everywhere from his personal library to his workbench - an Engineer’s mind.
Lawrence was a skilled woodworker, a passion he maintained throughout his life. Before it was generally accessible, such as in the age of cell phones/cameras, he had a strong interest in photos and movie making. Many reels of footage spanning decades remain in his library. As a younger man he was an avid bowler, as an older gentlemen he enjoyed dancing and the Texas Two-Step. In his retirement he spent 15+ years traveling the US, always by car. In his later years Lawrence put much attention to his legacy, and took earnest efforts to assure the stories and heritage of his family, and the fruits of his efforts and labor were passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Lawrence is survived by his former wife, Donna O’Connor, their sons Alan and Mark, daughters-in-law Ann Marie and Kelly, and his four grandsons Kyle, Aidan, Matthew and Connor. Lawrence was the 3rd son of the late John Harshany and the former Helen Sawicki. Lawrence is survived by his brothers Ronald, loving brother David, and James
Lawrence led by example, he kept moving forward in times of overwhelming adversity - He showed the strength to endure. May his body Rest In Peace. May his Heavenly Father greet him with open arms, and his soul transcend.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, with Pastor Ron McGrew officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchaapel.com.