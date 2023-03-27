Laura Peach, 66, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Gateway Regional Medical Center at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was born May 31, 1956, in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of the late Richard and Zella (Holman) Niehaus. She retired from Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City after 20 years of dedicated service as a tech monitor. She enjoyed her trips to the casino and loved the outdoors. She is survived by her significant other of 25 years, Charlie Aaron of Granite City; two sons, Joseph Randall Peach of Granite City and Jason Robert and Melissa Peach of St. Jacob; four grandchildren, Robbie, Savannah, Ryan and Megan Peach; two great grandchildren, Carter and Isla; a sister, Rhonda Skalak of Chicago; two brothers, Richard Niehaus of Granite City and Jeffrey Niehaus of Granite City; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Peach Jr.; two brothers, Christopher Niehaus and Robbie Niehaus and one sister, Cynthia Niehaus.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Cathy Crippen officiating. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com