Laura Renee Spiroff Littlejohn , 51, of Granite City, IL passed away on November 30, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO. Laura was preceded in death by her biological father Howard R. Spiroff and adopted father Robert A. Littlejohn, Grandparents Howard and Essie (French) Cook, Grandmother Janette (Soden) Napoli, sister Tabitha Lynn Spiroff and son Justin Allen Focht. She is survived by 7 children - Amy Rena Littlejohn, Joey Michael Focht, Amanda Jo (Brousseau) Focht, Kimmi Jo Focht, Josh Edward Focht, Tylaor Ray Michael Rice, Michael “Ace” Freytag, 18 grandchildren and 6 siblings - Nadine Marie (Stevenson) Wiser Anderson, Jerry Laverne Wiser, Audrey Sue (Lindsey) Wiser, Michaele Marie Spiroff, Katherine Dawn Spiroff, and Christine Lynn (Moore) Spiroff Littlejohn.
Memorial services will be held on December 29, 2022 at 12pm at Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Rd. Granite City, IL. She will be laid to rest at the Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL
Laura had given her life to the LORD and volunteered in the childcare center at the Tabernacle. She was a healthcare hero that took pride in helping the ill and elderly through the COVID-19 pandemic without hesitation. She spent her life caring, loving, and living for her children and grandchildren. Adored by all, she is missed.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
