Laura A. Rieser, 46 of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, MO.
Laura was born on October 19, 1975 in St. Louis, MO; the daughter of Larry and Sharla (Sharp) Dryden of Pontoon Beach, IL.
Laura was a respiratory therapist at SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, MO. Laura loved her family and was considered the “Queen Bee” that was the glue that held the family together. Laura will be remembered for her unique personality, the loyalty to her family and all the special times they shared together.
In addition to her parents, Laura is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Joseph Rieser, whom she married on September 11, 2015 in Ocean City, MD; her children, Haley and Ryan Rapp of Pontoon Beach, IL, Kayla Ferguson of Pontoon Beach, IL, Molly Ferguson and Kailey Ochoa of Pontoon Beach, IL; grandchildren, Elijah James of Pontoon Beach, IL, Zeke Huster of Pontoon Beach, IL, Kyler James of Pontoon Beach, IL; brother, Jerry Dryden; sister, Jennifer Dryden; nephew, Kyle and Katy Dryden; niece, Hannah Dryden; best friends, Sharon Reynolds of Pontoon Beach, IL and Melissa Miller of Highland, IL; her doggie Sadie known as “Fat Dog” and many other close family members and friends.
In celebration of Laura’s life, a gathering is being planned for December 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the American 1 Distillery, 5111 Illinois Route 111 in Pontoon Beach. Memorial donations are suggested to the American Heart Association.