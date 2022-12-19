Larry D. Wilson, 73, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at his home on Saturday, December 18, 2022. He was born June 11, 1949, at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, a son of the late Forrest Carl and Juanita Wilson. He married Linda J. (Landing) Wilson on October 30, 1970, in St. Louis, Missouri and she survives. Larry worked in the trucking industry with many years of service as a truckdriver. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three sons, Larry S. Wilson, Ricky Wilson and Jeffrey and Amanda Wilson, all of Granite City; four grandchildren, Haley Woodall, Lucas Wilson, Brody Wilson and Heide Wilson; a sister, Phyllis McQuay of Granite City; three brothers, Ronald Wilson of Arnold, Missouri, Harry Wilson of Arnold, Missouri and Gary Wilson of Herculaneum, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Forrest, John, Paul and Keith Wilson.
In celebration of his life and in accordance with his wishes. Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com