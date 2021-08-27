Larry Truxton Allen, 77, of Marine and formerly of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
He was born April 10, 1944 in San Luis Obispo, California, the son of the late Leonard Truxton and Dolores Ruth (Summerton) Allen.
He married Judith Ann (Ford) Allen on September 12, 1964 at the First Methodist Church in Wood River and she survives.
A 1962 graduate of Granite City High School and later Belleville Barber College, Larry retired from Shell Oil Refinery in Roxana after 26 years of dedicated service as a supervisor of operations and maintenance. He later went to work for Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Collinsville with over 10 years of service. During the Vietnam War, the United States veteran proudly served his country with the Missouri Air National Guard and as a reserved of the Air Force.
He was a member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge, American Legion and a former member of the Niedringhaus United Methodist Church. He was a car enthusiast, and drag raced at Alton Raceway in his youth. He enjoyed working on and showing his cars throughout the years; especially a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and his beloved 1939 Chevrolet street rod. In 1967, he earned his private pilot license and also held a commercial pilot license. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.
In addition to his beloved wife of 57 years, he is survived by a son, Scott Allen of Marine; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Goodwin-Allen and Harper Helbling; his mother-in-law, Catherine Cook of Marine; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.