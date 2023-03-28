Larry Lee Martin, 81, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home. He was born March 3, 1942, in Granite City, a son of the late Clouis and Katherine (Maykopet) Martin. Larry married Mary Gale (Hart) Martin on July 17, 1993, at St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Granite City and she survives. Larry excelled in Martial Arts throughout the years and enjoyed teaching others of his knowledge in the art. He was a proud member of the United States National Taekwondo Federation and was a 5th Degree Black Belt. He had owned and operated Martins Taekwondo in Madison and Granite City for several years. The United States Marine Corp veteran was a member of the Collinsville American Legion Post #365 and the Granite City Eagles aerie #1126. He lived his life, always full of adventure and loved creating memories worth repeating. He enjoyed photography, coin collecting and traveling. He enjoyed his days of bowling, playing pool and chess, tending to his yard, taking vacations and cherished times spent with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by four daughters and three sons-in-laws, Angela Rippy of Alton, Candace and Kevin Halpin of Maryville Heights, Missouri, Sandra and Jason Hayes of Granite City and Michelle and Steve Taft of Granite City; ten grandchildren; many great grandchildren; a great-great grandson; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis and Tammy Martin of Staunton and Patrick and Teresa Martin of Edwardsville; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Aaron and Jane Hart of Queen Creek, Arizona; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Annette Missler and a grandson, Theodore Martin. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, with Father Gene Stormer officiating. Burial with full military rites will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
