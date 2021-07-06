Larry I. Stone, 75, of Mt. Olive and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:49 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his home. He was born June 19, 1946 in Prentice, Illinois, a son of the late Claude H. Stone and Dorothy E. (Baker) Rainey. He married Phyllis J. (Hagnauer) Stone on January 23, 1965 in Granite City, Illinois and she survives. He had worked for American Steel with many years of dedicated service as a yard supervisor and later as a maintenance supervisor with Emerson Electric for several years. He enjoyed his years of coaching youth baseball and playing racquetball. He loved the outdoors, loved feeding and watching his hummingbirds and enjoyed his days of fishing and hunting. In addition to his beloved wife of 56 years, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Ken S. and Carrie Stone Sr. of Godfrey, Illinois and Steven M. and Jana Stone of Granite City; four grandchildren, Sara and Rob Johnson, Bradley Stone, Kenneth Stone Jr. and Samuel Stone; two great grandchildren, Kameron and Addy Jo Johnson; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Connie Stone of Granite City; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Brenda and Wally Bamper of Maryville, Janet Thomas of Springfield, Illinois, Barbara and Randy Woodruff of Granite City and Rhonda Rainey of Granite City; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Edward and Paula Hagnauer Jr. of Granite City; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Sandra Hunter of Granite City and Karla and Rick Hooper of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Wayne Stone; a brother, Lloyd Stone and two brothers-in-law, William Thomas and David Hunter. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Ronald Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center or to the American Lung Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com