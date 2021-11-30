Larry Eugene Severs Sr., 66 of Granite City, Il died on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
He was born on July 29, 1955 in Granite City, IL to Donald Eugene and Ann Ruth (Duncan) Severs.
Larry married Juanita Nanong in the Philippines on August 15, 1974. She preceded him in death in June 2015.
The loving father and grandfather retired from Granite City Steel after 25 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion in Granite City, IL and he enjoyed going to Wal-Mart, going out eat and spending time with his family.
Larry is survived by his mother; 2 daughters: Michelle Bernheisel of Granite City, IL and Melanie Rill of Troy, IL; a son, Larry, Jr (Kerri) Severs of Bunker Hill, IL; 8 grandchildren: Anthony Michael Bernheisel, Nathaniel James Rill, Jacob Michael Rill, Larry Dylan Severs, Devin Garrett Severs, Alex Zander Bernheisel, Anaelise Nicole Severs and Aiden Matthew Severs; 1 great grandchild; a brother, Danny (Naomi) Severs of Lebanon, IL and a sister, Rena Root.
Besides his father, Larry is preceded in death by a brother, Jack Severs.
Graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory in Granite City, IL.
