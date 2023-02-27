Larry Andrew Diak, 79, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at his home. He was born July 26, 1943, in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the Andrew and Gladys (Miles) Diak. He married Janice E. (Albers) Diak on June 26, 2002, in Edwardsville and she survives. Mr. D retired from the Granite City School District in May 2007 after forty-one and a half years of dedicated service as a teacher at Coolidge. He enjoyed his years of teaching, coaching track, basketball and khoury league baseball and was loved by all. He also enjoyed collecting baseball cards and coins. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three children, Laura Anderson of Glendale, Arizona, Beth (Jerry) Hakey of Essex and Adam Diak of Granite City; two grandchildren, Ean Anderson and Collin Hakey; three stepchildren, Jack (Julie) Carmody of Troy, Brian (Bekki) Melson of Hamel and Jenn Burton of Granite City; ten step grandchildren, Jocelynn, Jilliann, Brynn, Liam, Weston, Campbell, Cooper, Walker, Tanner and Tyler; a sister, Nancy Diak of Granite City; a brother, Harry (Christine) Diak of Wentzville, Missouri; niece, Amy Diak of Florida; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Doug Anderson and a grandson, Andrew Anderson. In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, March 4, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. with family and friends. Everyone is invited to Bindy’s in Granite City following the service for a time of food and fellowship. Memorials may be made to Tri-Cities Area Association for Handicapped and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
