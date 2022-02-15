Landon Charles Wood went to be with Jesus on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the age of 5. He was born July 24, 2016 in Maryville to Ashlynn Marie Bishop of and Richard A. Wood. Landon loved going to school and was attending kindergarten at Prather Elementary School in Granite City. Landon was a scientist and police officer and loved to let you know this. He was very intelligent, loved to learn, very observant and always had a story for others to hear. He enjoyed playing his guitar and Mindcraft and cherished being his mama’s little boy. He always had a smile, loved being a fancy dresser and was a gentleman to everyone. In addition to his parents, he had a bonus dad, Christopher Williams; a brother, Oliver James Williams; grandparents, Jessica and David Barnett and Michael and Julie Bishop Jr. and Joshua and Christina Brittin; great grandparents, Pamela and Charlie Brown and Mike and Donna Hassell; many aunts; uncles; cousins; other extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Mike and Debbie Bishop and an uncle, Jeff Hassell. Landon touched the lives of all he met with his gentle and loving spirit. In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
