Lacy Wayne Milton, 89, of Granite City passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born August 2, 1932 in Granite City. He married Wanda (nee: Shelby) Milton in August of 1964. He owned and operated Lacy’s Vending in Granite City. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Post 113 and the VFW Post 1300, both in Granite City. He enjoyed gardening, both flowers and vegetables as well as cooking.
He is survived by his wife Wanda Milton of Granite City; daughters, Tammy Rogers of Granite City and Brenda Rogers of Glen Carbon; five grandchildren, Amy Carter, Ryan Matthews, Megan Albl, James Rogers III and Nicole Brown; 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild..
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Rogers; son, James Rogers; brothers, Bill and Dale Love; sisters, Shirley and Helen and a grandchild, John Hampton II.
Visitation will be from 10 until the time of services at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John ’s Cemetery in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.