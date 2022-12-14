L. Thomas Lakin, 82, of East Alton passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, surrounded by family. He was born May 21, 1940 in Alton to Robert R. and Frances E. (Phenix) Lakin.
Tom’s great passion in life was serving others with his legal expertise and strategic mind. His charisma was boundless, and he was truly one-of-a-kind. He was fiercely devoted to his family and is survived by his children, Bradley Lakin (Hallie), Kyra Lakin (Troy Brenningmeyer), Kristopher Lakin (Lindsay), and Karey Lakin; grandchildren Keely Rust (Michael), Kaylynn St. Peters, Kyan Lakin, Kela Lakin, Sloane Lakin, and Henry Lakin. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Stephen Lakin, and sister Nancy (Lakin) Weishaupt.
He was a heralded athlete throughout his time at Roxana High School and through college, earning his B.S. from Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville and his J.D. from the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law. Tom was the founder of the Lakin Law Firm and co-founder of the Alton Belle Casino and Argosy Gaming. He was the recipient of the 1993 Management Team of the Year Award from the Seafarers Intl. Union, was voted Labor Man of the Year, and received the SIUE Alumnus of the Year award in 1995. He was a longtime member of the Democratic National Committee and was selected as a convention superdelegate. Tom served as a member of the SIUE Foundation Board of Directors, LCCC Foundation Executive Board, the St. Anthony’s Hospital Board of Directors, and the St. Louis Symphony Board, among many others. He was actively involved with the American Trial Lawyers Assc. (now AAJ), the Illinois Trial Lawyers Assoc., and a host of legal institutions.
Visitation will be from 1- 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at Paynic Home for Funerals in
Rosewood Heights, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery.
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, Senior Services Plus, the SIUE Foundation, or the Brad, Kyra, Kris, and Karey Lakin Scholarship at Lewis and Clark Community College.
