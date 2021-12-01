Lindell Eugene Lindsay, who was born in Granite City, IL and was better known by most as L.E. or “the old man”, was called to his heavenly home on November 29th at the age of 88 to be with his Lord and Savior. He died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Country Club Estates in Edwardsville, IL with his family at his side.
L.E., the son of Eugene and Muriel Lindsay, was the well-respected and admired founder of L.E. Lindsay Construction Company, a business he started in 1963 and operated with a tremendous level of success for more than 38 years. In addition to the business he loved, he enjoyed 68 years of marriage to his beautiful wife, Helen May Cionko-Lindsay, who he joined in holy matrimony on May 23rd, 1953.
Most unfortunately, L.E. was preceded in death by his only daughter, Donna, and oldest son, Glenn, who were the tragic victims of two separate automobile accidents in February and December of 1998. L.E. is survived by his wife, Helen of Edwardsville, two sons, David Lynn of Granite City (wife Gayle), and Lindell Eugene Jr. (Bud – “better half” Darla) of Edwardsville, his only grandson, Joshua Lindsay (wife Christina) of Washington DC, a granddaughter, Katie Lynn Chandler of Granite City, and two great grandsons, Lucas and Adrian, sons of Joshua.
He was a carpenter by trade, but when opportunity knocked, L.E. answered the call. He built his first of many Burger Chef restaurants in 1963 and went on to build an impeccable reputation as a premier builder specializing in the construction of numerous fast-food restaurants. To name just a few, he played a key role in the success of organizations like McDonalds, Burger King, Steak ‘n Shake, IHOP - (International House of Pancakes), and many others. He once set a record for building an entire Burger King restaurant from the ground up in just sixty (60) days. A long list of other construction clients followed: KOA Campgrounds, Payless Shoe Stores,
His greatest achievements came during his last twenty years of business, when his company was considered one of the top ranked contractors for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. He put together a phenomenal team of dedicated employees and superb subcontractors. His long list of projects ranged from the construction of multimillion dollar PX facilities and free-standing restaurants, to a wide variety of Food Courts and numerous building remodels. From coast to coast throughout the United States and from Alaska to Puerto Rico, Lindsay Construction Company (LCC) was a renown and highly respected contractor at numerous military installations.
Since he was best known for his achievements in the business world, not all his friends and associates were aware how much he truly loved the inspirational harmonies of traditional gospel music! As both an organizer and staunch contributor, that love for music was best demonstrated by his active involvement in the development and presentations of gospel music concerts at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL. This unique Christian Music venue hosted such artists as Sandi Patty, Ernie Haase, Jars of Clay, David Phelps, and several gospel quartets.
He would often listen to the Gaither family singers for hours on end. The only thing he loved more than gospel music was Jesus Christ Himself with whom he had a passionate personal relationship. He loved to eat and appreciated a well-made meal. One of his favorite deserts might possibly have been his daughter-in-law’s cheesecake, which she typically prepared for most of his birthdays.
He will be fondly remembered by friends and family as a man who lived his life “One Day at a Time”!
Obituary Written by his son Dave Lindsay
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Robert McNutt officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com