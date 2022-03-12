Kyle Joseph Rill, age 36, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at his home. Kyle was born on August 31, 1985 in Granite City, IL, a son of Robert Rill Sr. and Terri (Sappington) Watson, both of Granite City, IL.
Kyle was a loving son, fiancé, father, brother, uncle, cousin and a dear to many. He loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting or riding his motorcycle. Kyle’s greatest joy was spending time with his family and his daughter, Ella Mae was his pride and joy. Kyle loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Kyle is survived by his devoted fiancé, Sandy Crook of Granite City, IL; loving daughter, Ella Mae Rill of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Kerri (Larry) Severs of Bunker Hill, IL, Robert Rill Jr. of Bethalto, IL, Sarah Rill of Alton, IL and Cori Rill of Bonne Terre, MO; mother-in-law, Patricia York of Granite City, IL; brother-in-law, Freddy Crook of Granite City, IL; proud uncle to Nathaniel Rill, Jacob Rill, Larry Dylan Severs, Devin Severs, Anaelise Severs, Aiden Severs, Trentston Sappington, Madison Price, Austin Gallegos, Talon Faulkner and Brailynn Faulkner; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to the family. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.