Kurtis Lane “Kurt” Kimbro, 68, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born July 11, 1954, in Granite City, a son of the late Carroll and Joyce M. (Blythe) Kimbro. He married Sandra M. “Sandy” (Rozell) Kimbro on February 25, 1984, in Granite City and she survives. Kurt retired as a foreman in May 2014 from American Steel after 21 years of dedicated service. He was a dedicated member of the Eagles Aerie #1126 in Granite City where he had served five years as a trustee. He was a knowledgeable trivia player, enjoyed his days of playing softball and throwing horseshoes and was an avid dart and pool player. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 39 years, he is survived by four children, Lanelle (Jere) Heuer of Wood River, Kurtis Kimbro of Granite City, Dane Kimbro of O’Fallon and Sarah (Felipe Osorio) Kimbro of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Meagan Murphy, Holly Hendon, MacKenna Kimbro, Easton Osorio, Benjamin Kimbro, Lane Kimbro and Hayden Osorio; six great grandchildren; a sister, Lydia Wright of Granite City; a brother-in-law, George-O Free of Granite City; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, with Chaplain Jim Chism officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
