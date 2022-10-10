Kristopher George Martin, 42 of Highland and formerly of Pontoon Beach, Illinois passed away at 1:06 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at his home. He was born December 2, 1979 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Diane (Rank) Thomas of Pontoon Beach and the late Gary Martin. He married Rebecca Renee “Becca” (Liley) Martin on August 1, 2020 in Granite City and she survives. Kristopher worked for Lysol in St. Peter’s Missouri with 5 years of dedicated service as a forklift operator. He had a love of eagles and cherished his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and mother, he is survived by four children, Branden David Martin, Krista Mart`a Martin, Timothe Wayne Martin and Laycie Gayle Martin; two stepchildren, Kerri Michelle (Adam) Cox and Dalton Kane Renfrow; two grandchildren, Joshua Thomas Shellenberg and Charlotte Novella Cox; a brother, Chad Duane(Tammy) Martin; two stepsisters, Tracy Hake and Jeanine (Mike) Haenel; stepmother and stepfather, Cheryl and Joe Tasich; other extended family and many friends.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor David Denton and Pastor Chad Martin officiating. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com