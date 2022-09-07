Kristine Main

Kristine Ann Main, 32, died at 4:28 p.m. Monday, September 5, 2022 at her home in Wood River. Born July 3, 1990 in Alton, she was the daughter of Traci (Eaton) Frost of Granite City and the late John M. Selhime. Along with her mother, Kristine is survived by her husband, Sean Main, a daughter, Gabrielle Kessler, two sons, Maysn Patterson and Ayden Patterson, a brother, Michael Selhime, two sisters, Autumn Harzy and Morgan Selhime, her grandmother Anita Depper and her aunt, Holly VonBurg. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
