Kiu M. Giet, 75, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Christian Hospital in St. Louis on Friday, October 8, 2021.
She was born August 8, 1946 in Vietnam.
She enjoyed her days of sewing, gardening, cooking and playing traditional Chinese games.
Kiu loved her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with them all.
She is survived by her husband; six children; many grandchildren and several siblings.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville.