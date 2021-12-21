Kimberly Ann Wyatt, 46, passed away December 16, 2021 in Granite City.
Born May 8, 1975 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Peggy (Wyatt) Pruitt of Wilsonville and the late Neil Springer. She was raised by her step-father, Benjamin Pruitt, who also preceded in death.
Kim enjoyed time with her family, cooking special meals, playing cards, was a die hard, KISS fan, and loved dolphins.
Surviving are her mother; sons, Adam Liley and Jimmy Knowles; daughter, Sabrina Liley; granddaughter, Addison Hastings; brother, Shaun Pruitt; step-brothers, Benjamin Pruitt, Jr.,Daniel Pruitt, Jared Pruit; sister, Amanda Pruitt; and several aunts, uncles nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Thursday, December 23 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.