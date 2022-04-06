Kimberly Radde

Kimberly Lyn Radde, age 51, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Kim was born on June 8, 1970 in Benton Harbor, MI, a daughter of the late Frederick “Buzz” Robert Radde III and Paulette (Hall) Radde. Kim was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and a dear friend. She was also a proud homemaker who cherished every moment she spent with her family. Her family was her pride and joy and she loved them dearly. Kim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her devoted husband, Tony Warren of Granite City, IL; loving children, Amanda Moore of St. Louis, MO, Ryan (Samantha) Dunn of Villa Ridge, MO, Kolton Warren of Granite City, IL, Laynee Warren of Granite City, IL and Nicholas Warren; dear sister, Michelle (Mike) Early of Denver, CO; proud grandmother to Olivia Moore, Leeam Dunn, Chase Moore and Westyn Dunn; extended family and friends. In celebration of her life, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
