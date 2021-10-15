Kimberly “Kim” Kowalski, age 58, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at her home, with her loving family by her side. Kim was born on August 9, 1963 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late John H. Newton and Esther (Lockwood) Hicks.
On December 19, 1980, Kim married Gregory Kowalski, the love of her life in Granite City, IL. Kim was a faithful member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City, IL. She worked as a bus driver for Laidlaw for eleven years. Kim enjoyed knitting, crocheting and traveling. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Kim was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Kim was preceded in death by a granddaughter in infancy, Michelle Ann Ziegler.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Gregory Kowalski of Granite City, IL; loving daughters, Marilyn (Brian) Miller, Tanika Kowalski and Brittany Kowalski all of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Johnny (Martha) Newton of Nashville, IL, Thomas (Tricia) Newton of Highland, IL, Timothy (Jenny) Newton of Staunton, IL, Vickie Chastain of Gillspie, IL and Tammy (Randy) Brewer of Bunker Hill, IL; proud grandmother to Aubrie Ziegler, Laiden Ziegler, Eli Miller, Lucas Miller and Teyla Kowalski; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Lung Association or American Diabetes Association. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
