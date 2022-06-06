Kimberly Elizabeth Easley, 34, of Pontoon Beach passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Collinsville, IL.
She was born on June 22, 1987 in Granite City, IL to Scott Allen Maulding and Sirena Morris. Kimberly was adopted by Peggy (Cummings) Easley.
The loving daughter and mother was a people person. She enjoyed being around people and she also liked frogs. Kimberly also liked to ride motorcycles and outdoor vehicles.
Besides her biological mother and adopted mother, Kimberly is survived by 2 daughters: Mya Taylor of Collinsville, IL and Kenzie Lair of Alton, IL; 2 sons: Ryan Slater of Keyesport, IL and Jayden Easley of Staunton, IL; a grandson, Maverick Slater; 3 brothers: Bradley (Danielle) Maulding of Pontoon Beach, IL, Todd Maulding of Hamel, IL and Codie Clifford of Collinsville, IL and 2 sisters: Heather Clifford of West Palm Beach, FL and Alyssa Norsigian of O’Fallon, IL.
Besides her father, Kimberly is preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Cummings.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
