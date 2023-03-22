Kevin Dwayne Strannigan, 61, of Crestview, Florida and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Crestview, Florida. He was born December 3, 1961 in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, the son of Jerry N. Strannigan of Glen Carbon and the late Karen (Kelso) Strannigan. He married Anita L. (Cloninger) Strannigan on January 13, 1990 in Granite City and she survives. Kevin had worked for J&J Maintenance and the U.S. Forestry in Florida and was a aircraft mechanic with VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering, Inc. He proudly served his country with the United States Army. Kevin was a race car enthusiast and enjoyed car racing and building race cars. He enjoyed his days of watersports and skiing and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and father, he is survived by a daughter, Shannon (Chad) Polidore of Fayetteville, North Carolina; a granddaughter, Raven Polidore; a sister, Christy (Paul) Hoosier of Jacksonville, North Carolina; stepsister, Alicia (David) Hayek of Chesterfield, Missouri; mother-in-law, Janice (Travis) Huddleston of Granite City; two sisters-in-law, Marla “Marti” Nelson of Granite City and Tammy (Donnie) Mitchell of Granite City; stepmom, Glenna (Deon) Youngkin of Jacksonville, North Carolina; many special nieces and nephews, Christopher (Tina) Hoosier, Kyle (Chantel) Hoosier, Kelsey (Nick) Gladden, Ashley (Doug) Cloninger, Casey Wise, DJ Mitchell, Amanda Mitchell and Katie (Tyler) Mitchell; great nieces and great nephews, Jacobi, Amaya, Orion, Levi, Leo; Conner and Spencer; other extended family and many dear friends. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Sandra “Sandy” Strannigan.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Military rites will be accorded and a private family burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com