Kevin Michael Riggs

Kevin “Mike” Michael Riggs, age 65 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at his home. Mike was born on September 3, 1956 in Effingham, IL, a son of the late Robert E. and Ellen E. (Hutton) Riggs.
On July 28, 2006, Mike married Mary Brawley in Edwardsville, IL. Mike worked all over the United States in the construction industry for many years. He loved spending time outdoors fishing and going to turkey shoots. His greatest joy was hanging out with his family and friends. Mike loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a son, Trevor Riggs.
He is survived by his dear wife, Mary Riggs of Granite City, IL; loving children, Robert Riggs of Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Daniel Weller of Granite City, IL and Jeri (Jeremy) Reuter of Edwardsville, IL; siblings, Dennis (Rosemary) Riggs of Maryville, IL and Joyce Johnson of Granite City, IL; seven grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
