Kevin Beavin Sr. 56, of Granite City passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Kevin was born on July 3, 1964 in East St. Louis, IL; the son of the late Joseph K. and Shirley (Yarbrough) Beavin. Kevin was the manager at the Granite City Car Wash and was a huge hockey fan of the St. Louis Blues. Kevin was known for having a soft heart and occasionally enjoying a cold beer. He will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.
Kevin is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Tina (Jones) Beavin, whom he married on December 29, 1984; his son, Kevin Beavin Jr. and fiancé Jessica Skinner of Granite City; daughter, Leanne and Phillip Clutts III of Granite City; grandchildren, Jason Clutts of Granite City, Trenton Clutts of Granite City, Evelyn Clutts of Granite City, Maci Beavin of Granite City, Landon Stroud of Granite City; brothers, Shannon and Patsy Beavin, Joe and Norine Beavin, Kenny Beavin; sisters, Denise and Joe Burgoon, Robin Loveall.
In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his brother; Jeff Beavin; sisters, Barb Roberson, Janice Bone.
In celebration of Kevin’s life, a memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Show officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.