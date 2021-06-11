Kenneth Murphy, 92 of Granite City passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Kenneth was born on December 1, 1928 in Granite City; the son of the late James Alfred and Vida (Schaffer) Murphy. Kenneth was a line attendant for Nestle’ and a black smith helper at General Steel. He was a member of Briarcliff Pentecostal Church in Granite City and proudly served his country in the United States Navy in the Korean War. In his free time Kenneth enjoyed his days of spending time with his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Kenneth is survived by and will be missed by his children; Carla and Terry Wilson, Lila Moslander, Pamela Murphy, Michael Murphy; sister, Bonnie Davis; son-in-law, Larry Ottenger ; 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife; Wilma L. “Wimp” Murphy, whom he married on September 6, 1945; daughters, Cheryl Lincoln, Vicky Ottenger; 3 brothers, Donald Murphy, Edward Murphy and Norman Murphy.
In celebration of Kenneth’s life, a visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor John Wilson officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.