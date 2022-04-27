Kenneth J. “Butch” Motes, 73, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:56 a.m. Tues. Apr. 26, 2022 at his home.
He was born Sept. 23, 1948 in Granite City to the late Kenneth K. & Zoric (Schwertman) Motes.
Butch was a U.S. Army veteran and had owned Guaranteed Transmission in Granite City. He was a member of AmVets and the Moose. He was an avid pool player and competed and won in many tournaments.
He is survived by his longtime companion: Judy Kinworthy; her daughter who he loved like his own child: LouAnn Kinworthy; 3 grandchildren: Kylie, Courtney and Charlie Ann; a great-grandchild: Koda; and 3 sisters: Sandra Bertrand, Patricia Snell and Linda Brandon all of Granite City.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 2 children: Jeffrey and Melanie Motes; and 2 sisters: Dorothy Zimmerman and Shirley Norden.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.