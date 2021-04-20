Kenneth Eugene Cook, 77 of Witt passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:43 p.m. at his daughters’ home in Moweaqua, IL. He was born on June 26, 1943 in Granite City, IL the son of Robert and Myrtle (Graves) Cook. Kenneth married Kay Havera on September 2, 1982 in Clayton, MO. He was a proud father, grandfather and would never pass up the opportunity for a family get together. He had many hobbies, but loved nothing more than to brag on his kids and grandbabies. Ken has always loved the St. Louis Cardinals and wouldn’t miss a chance to listen to them on the radio. He’s had many occupations through the years but his main passion was selling cars. He loved people and putting a smile on their faces. Over the last couple years, Kenneth has been employed at Jachino’s Auto and has truly enjoyed every second of it. It didn’t matter if he sold one or five, he loved being out there by the people.
His favorite of all time was Elvis Presley. In his younger days, some even said he resembled him. Some of his greatest memories were spent playing Bocce ball! He would play any day, any time and in any season. He was always ready for some friendly competition during a bocce tournament. Days before he passed, a friend of his came to visit and asked if he was ready to play….his reply “Lets Go!”
If we remember one thing about Ken, it was that he never knew a stranger. He was always ready to rumble if someone needed a tough guy in their corner. He welcomed everyone with the tightest handshake and a bear hug. We will never forget his hugs.
He is survived by his Wife: Kay Cook of Nokomis, IL; Children: Kelli (Brian) Hanley of Moweaqua, IL; Shane Cook (Fiancé Kristen Pearse) of Pana, IL; Tami (Chris) Kirpes of Texas; Michelle (Jerry) Busch of Texas; Grandchildren: Lanae, Skylar and Amelia Hanley; Levi Patterson, Austin and Nickalaus Kirpes, Jacob, Makayla and Zachary Busch; Brothers: Keith (Lisa) Cook of Missouri, Kevin (Kathy) Cook of Holiday Shores, IL; Siblings-in-Law: Mike (Cherie) Havera of Nokomis, IL; Mary Ann (Tony) Fox of Nokomis, IL; Jim (Tricia) Havera of Nokomis, IL; Debbie (Terry) Schulte of Fillmore, IL; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Myrtle Cook and parents-in-law: Albert and Vickie Havera.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Sutton Funeral Home in Nokomis. Memorial Service will be held immediately following the visitation starting at 8:00 p.m. at Sutton Funeral Home in Nokomis with Pastor Tim Revis officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Sutton Funeral Home in Nokomis is assisting the family with arrangements.
