Kenneth Douglas Carr, 87, of Granite City, IL, passed away Thurs. Aug. 5, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born Feb. 27, 1934 in Granite City, IL to the late Virgil & Lorhee (Melton) Carr.
He and June Lee Lobsinger were married Feb. 5, 1955 in Maplewood, IL. She survives in Maryville, IL.
Ken was a U.S. Navy veteran and had worked for International Shoe Co., Nesco Steel Barrel as a plant manager and served as president of the United Steel Workers Union. After retirement he drove a bus for the Granite City School District. He was an avid Cardinals fan. His grandkids and great-grandkids were the love his life.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 sons: William (Lynnea) Carr of Granite City and Robert (Laura) Carr of Staunton, IL; 4 grandchildren: Brian (Angel) Carr, Amie Clemens, Dustin (Diane) Rieger and Stacey (David) Parrish; and 4 great-grandchildren: Reese Rieger, Addyson Clemens, Elliott Carr and Emerson Carr.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 sisters: Shirley, Dee, Blondie and Helen.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:30 Mon. Aug. 9, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
