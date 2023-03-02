Kenneth W. Deason, 69, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 4:13 p.m. Wed. Mar. 1, 2023 at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City.
He was born Mar. 9, 1953 in Granite City to the late Holbert & Lorene (Stroud) Deason.
Ken was a U.S. Navy veteran and after his service he worked as a welder as well as teaching welding at B.A.C. He had attended Pontoon Baptist Church and loved fishing and being outdoors.
He is survived by a daughter: Rebecca Schaefer; 2 sons: Kevin Deason and Paul Deason; 5 grandchildren: Raymond, Steve, Ryan, Paul and Adam; and 2 sisters: Margaret Gene (William) Zinn and Mary Pascoe.
Memorial visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at 1:00 p.m. Mon. Mar. 13, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
