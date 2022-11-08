Kenneth Wayne Coats, 56, of Collinsville, IL, passed away Sat. Nov. 5, 2022 at his home.
He was born Nov. 8, 1965 in Celina, OH to Mary Margaret (Winters) Waller of Desoto, MO and Carl W. Coats of Granite City, IL.
Ken was a laborer with Union Local #42. He loved being outdoors, fishing and boating.
In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by a daughter: Tiffany Coats; step-daughter: Angie Sanders; step-son: Ricky King all of Glen Carbon, IL; step-mother: Sandi Coats of Granite City, IL; sister: Nina (Steve) Gibbons of Orlando, FL; 3 brothers: Douglas (Paula) Coats of High Ridge, MO, Alex (Kathy) Coats and Jason (Angel) Coats all of Desoto, MO; step-sister: Micki (Tom) Gaskins of Alton, IL; his special friend: Brenda Schuman of Collinsville; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jason & Angel Coats.
