Kelly Jo Tucker, 45, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 11:35 p.m. Fri. Aug. 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by family and friends.
She was born Nov. 27, 1976 in Ft. Knox, KY to Pamela (Brown) Huffman of Granite City and the late Otis Huffman.
Kelly was a long time bartender and avid pool player. She enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors with family and friends.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by 2 children: Ryan Kite of Granite City and Haley Tucker of KY; a granddaughter: Aubrey Kite: a sister: Michelle (William) Werner of Granite City; a brother: Aaron Huffman of Granite City; nephew: Chance Blum; niece: Alexis Werner; and her former spouse: James Tucker of KY.
The family will hold a celebration of Kelly’s life at a later date.
