Kelly Clayton Hodges Sr., 90, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his home.
He was born on May 5, 1931 in St. Louis, MO to Sherman and Mabel (Sternberg) Hodges.
The U.S. Navy and Korean War veteran was retired from the Granite City Police Department after 20 years of service with the rank of Seargent. He was a member of the Granite City Police Department’s pistol team and participated in numerous competitions. Kelly was also a member of the Eagles, Shriner’s and was a 32nd degree Mason. His hobbies were golf and shooting.
The loving father, grandfather and great grandfather is survived by a daughter, Kimberly (Ron) Parente of Granite City, IL; two sons: Kelly (Cindy) Hodges, Jr of Edwardsville, IL and Kurt (Maryfe) Hodges of Sykesville, MD; seven grandchildren: Ronnie Parente, Kassie Hodges, Aaron Parente, Jeff (Amanda) Hodges, Ashton Hodges, Camden Hodges and Haleigh Hodges and two great grandchildren: Jason Simpson and Kayleigh Phelps.
Kelly was preceded in death by his parents.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.