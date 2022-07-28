Keith Edward Hoedebeck, 69, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:32 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was born June 1, 1953 in Granite City, a son of the late Gerald and LaVerne (Gatlin) Hoedebeck. Keith had worked at Tara Corp with 19 years of service as a supervisor and later worked several years with Prairie Farms as a forklift operator. He proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corp. He enjoyed his days of fishing and barbequeing. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by a son, Brian Hoedebeck of Hartford; two daughters and a son-in-law, Christine and Landon Newman of Navarre, Florida and Julie Hoedebeck of Granite City; three grandchildren, Jaylyn Harris, Lillian Hoedebeck and Bexley Culver; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Anita and Larry Frazier of St. Charles, Missouri and Marti and David Poertner of Brentwood, Tennessee; a brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Gale Hoedebeck of Howell, Michigan; his loving pet companions and best friends, Charlie and Zeus; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
