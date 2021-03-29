Keien D. Burcham, 54, of Edwardsville, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 21, 1967 in Belleville, IL. He served his Country in the United States Army. Keien worked in the IT industry and had his own company, TK Designz. He was very musically talented and played piano, trumpet, saxophone and accordion. His dry sense of humor and wit brought joy to all around him.
He is survived by his mother, Linda (Menoni) Huckaby of Edwardsville; two sisters, Nashelle “Shelley” Johnson (Greg Sexton) of Punta Gorda, FL and Heather Tucker of Edwardsville; nephews, Drake (Erin) Burcham, Zachary Johnson and Stephen (Ashley) Tucker; niece, Ashlee Tucker; great nephews, Luca Burcham, Aiden Tucker and Roman Tucker and his bengal feline, Myst.
He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Burcham; maternal grandparents, Leonard and Irma Menoni and paternal grandparents, Allen and Lillian Burcham.
A Celebration of Life to be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Loyal Order of Moose, 7371 Marine Rd, Edwardsville, Il, 62025 from 6-9PM. Festivities will begin at 7pm.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory in Granite City, IL.