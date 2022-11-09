Kazuko "Kay" Niles, 94, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 8:11 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Meridian Village Memory Care in Glen Carbon.
She was born January 28, 1928 in Japan.
She retired as a supply clerk from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City with over 30 years of dedicated service and enjoyed her days of dancing and singing.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Niles whom passed away on January 21, 1972.
There will be a graveside service held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon with Chaplain Gerhard Kraus officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Granite City A.P.A.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.