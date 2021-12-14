Kathy Louise Dontigney, 65, of Edwardsville died on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at her home.
She was born on July 4, 1956 in Belleville, IL to John L. Nevenner and Carolee (Isenhart) Nevenner.
The loving mother and grandmother loved animals, especially horses and cats. She was a fan of Elvis and really liked his songs. Kathy enjoyed spending time at the ocean.
Besides her father, Kathy is survived by a daughter, Donna Luce of Normal, IL ; 2 sons: Daniel Page, Jr of Edwardsville, IL and John (Nichole) Dontigney of Fairview Heights, IL; 7 grandchildren: Danielle, Latoya, Haleigh, Camden, Lily , Vincent and Landon; 2 great grandchildren: Astella and Jesse and a sister, Shari Moore of O’Fallon, IL.
Kathy is preceded in death by her mother.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.