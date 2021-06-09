Kathy L. Jones-Rusteberg, 62, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. She was born November 12, 1958 in Granite City, a daughter of Robert D. and Glenda (Bishop) Jones of Pontoon Beach. She had worked in accounting through the years and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed her days of hiking and camping. She enjoyed playing cards, cherished her granddaughter and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Kelly Barns of St. Charles, Missouri; a daughter, Paige Barns of Collinsville; granddaughter, Riley Barns; other extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Barns and a brother, Tony Jones.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. with Reverend Barry Shepherd officiating. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com