Kathryn “Kathy” Louise Garcia, 71, of Fairmont City, IL, passed away at 3:09 p.m. Thurs. May 13, 2021 at her home while under hospice care.
She was born May 31, 1949 in Murphysboro, IL to the late Cecil and Mildred (Smith) Glotfelty.
Kathy loved flowers, flea markets and yard sales.
She is survived by her husband: Esteban Garcia of Fairmont City; a daughter: Angela (Scott) Johnson of Irving, IL; a son: James Edward Huie of Fairmont City; a step-daughter: Amanda Vasquez of Fairmont City; 2 step-sons: Julio Vasquez and Poncho Garcia of Granite City, IL; many grandchildren; a brother: Roger Glotfelty of Collinsville, IL; and 2 sisters: Sherry Miller of TX and Loretta Harr of St. Louis, MO.
The family will hold a private memorial.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.