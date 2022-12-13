Kathryn Ann “Katie” Hayes, 82, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born May 16, 1940, in Roseburg, Indiana, a daughter of the late Walter “Pete” and Wilma (Lloyd) Kessinger. She married J.B. Hayes Sr. on June 2, 1958, in Indiana and he passed away in March 1981. Katie loved her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with them. She also enjoyed playing cards, drinking her coffee and visiting with her neighbors. She is survived by three children, J.B. Hayes Jr. of Granite City, Angela Hayes of Fairmont City and Jason (Sandra) Hayes of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Pablo (Kat) Orozco, Pedro (Alva) Orozco, Emilie Hayes, Breanne Grim, Felipe (Sarah) Osorio, Rebecca (Anthony) Osorio and Javier Osorio; seven great grandchildren, Remmie Orozco, Sebastian Orozco, Logan Darden, Carter Clyburn, Easton Osorio, Hayden Osorio and Greyson Bernheisel; a brother, Dave Kessinger; two sisters, Becky Creech and Shirley “Shug” Robinson; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Jo Hayes; daughter-in-law, Suzy Hayes; grandson, Travis Hayes; four brothers, Lloyd Kessinger, Mike Kessinger, George Kessinger and Bill Kessinger and two sisters, Lois “Sissy” Patuzzi and Beth Dials.
In celebration of her life and in accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. She will be laid to rest with her husband at a later date. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice, 16 Executive Drive, Suite 100, Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com