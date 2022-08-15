Kathleen Killian, 82, of Edwardsville, IL died on Thursday, August 11, 2022 surrounded by friends at Edwardsville Nursing & Rehab Center in Edwardsville, IL.
She was born on January 30, 1940 in St. Louis, MO to Joseph and Mary (Gannon) Killian.
Kathleen was of the Catholic faith and she enjoyed horses, swimming and reading. Some would have called her a “hoot”. She had a boisterous laugh that carried. Kathleen always had a smile. She was special and she will be missed.
A private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis, MO at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
