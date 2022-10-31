Kathleen Fallis, 93 of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at Anderson Hospital on October 29, 2022.
Kathleen was born December 18, 1928, to Harry Russell and Ailes E. (Hardin) Edwards in Bessemer, Alabama. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in St. Jacob, Illinois. Kathleen loved cooking and made many delicious dishes. She enjoyed taking care of her children and grandchildren and had a fond love for animals.
Survivors include her sons: W. Kevin (Michelle) Fallis of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Dale (Lori) Fallis of Glen Carbon, Illinois; daughter, Donna (Ron) Bates of Greenwood, Indiana; grandchildren: Ronda (Ed) Sarten, Dawn Bates, Ryan Bates, David (Jennifer) Bates, Shannon (Alex) Stripling, and Dane Fallis; great grandchildren: River Stripling, Jillian Starr, Cameron Starr, and Lauren Starr; as well as a brother, Leonard Reeves of Granite City, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Fallis; parents; sister, Erma Lawson and her husband Tom; brothers: Troy Reeves and his wife Louise, and Coy Reeves and wife Joyce; and sister-in-law, Nancy Reeves.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Brother James Kerr officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Texarkana Baptist Children’s Home, 5401 E. 9th Street, Texarkana, AR 71854.