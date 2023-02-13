Katherine M. Butkovich, 97, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:13 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. She was born November 27, 1925, in Richmond Heights, Missouri, a daughter of the late Theodore and Erna (Crider) Hamilos. She married Walter V. Butkovich on January 25, 1947, in Madison, Illinois and he passed away on November 1, 2005. She served 25 years of dedicated service in the loan department at the First National Bank in Granite City. She was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge #222 and loved to play Bingo. She cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Gary Butkovich of Granite City, Tom and Jeannie Butkovich of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri and Tony and Joan Butkovich of Granite City; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three great grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and four brothers.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon.
Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com