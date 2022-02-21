Karl E. Goss, 82, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:24 a.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at his home. He was born June 6, 1939 in Vincennes, Indiana, a son of the late Carl Goss and Helen (Howell) Walker. He married Donna Lee (Bauza) Goss on April 20, 1968 in Belleville and she passed away on August 15, 2017. He retired in 2001 from Alton & Southern Railroad after 35 years of dedicated service. Karl proudly served his country with the United States Navy. He was a history buff and enjoyed studying genealogy and the Civil War. He is survived by five children, Karl Goss Jr. of Maryville, Malissa Goss Gray of Granite City, Donald (Wendy) Goss of St. Louis, Kristopher Goss of Granite City and Cindy Oskins of Mt. Carmel, Illinois; ten grandchildren, Jason Oskins, Josh Oskins, Jeffrey Oskins, Katie Tyler, Victoria Goss, Brandon Goss, Katlyn Jeffers, Dylan Goss, Juke Goss and Aliyah Gray; three great grandchildren, Dean Anderson, Liam Goss and Joey Oskins; a brother, Dan (Linda ) Goss of Lawrenceville, Illinois; his beloved dog, Max; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Goss and a granddaughter, Rebecca Goss. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 with Reverend Mike Rayson officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to Pound Pets, Inc, 2900 Missouri Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
