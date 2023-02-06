obit stock color

Karen Jean Woodrome, 61, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Sat. Feb. 4, 2023 at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City, IL. 

She was born Feb. 26, 1961 in Granite City to Helen (Fedora) Paschedag and the late Robert Paschedag. 

Karen had been a waitress for many years and had attended Holy Family Catholic Church.  She loved to shoot pool. 

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a sister: Kathryn (David) Jones of Granite City; and 3 brothers: Vincent (Yoshie) Paschedag of Punta Gorda, FL, Michael Paschedag of Granite City and John Paschedag of Edwardsville, IL. 

The family will hold a private memorial. 

