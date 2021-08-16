Karen Sue (Sasyk) Davis, 66, of Belleville and formerly of Madison, Illinois passed away at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at her home. She was born June 1, 1955 in East St. Louis, a daughter of the late Mike and Winifred (Edrington) Sasyk. Karen retired in 2018 from the East St. Louis Post Office after 40 years of dedicated service as a mail carrier. She was a talented artist and enjoyed her years of painting and working with stained glass. She loved collecting antiques, crafts, traveling and had the gift to gab. She cherished her dogs, Moon Doggie and Ziggy and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Marica Sasyk-Pirtle and fiancé, Craig Earland of Belleville; a son and daughter-in-law, Kellen and Tonya Davis of Alexandria, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Bryton Wilson, Hallei Pirtle, Kamryn Pirtle, Karis Davis, Ashley Gleghorn, Alyssa Earland, Andersyn Watts and Hannah Pirtle; two great grandchildren, Sophia Gleghorn and Ryan Gleghorn; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Dave Bourage of Granite City; niece, Jamie Caple; nephew, Damon Sasyk; uncle and aunt, Ed and Loretta Rakowski of Granite City; other extended family and many special friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Terry Sasyk.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to your local animal shelter or humane society for her love of pets. www.irwinchapel.com