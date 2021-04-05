Karen S. Messick, 70 of Granite City passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Karen was born on October 4, 1950 in Granite City; the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Nichols) Lurton.
Karen gave 35 years as a teacher for the Granite City School District and in her free time she enjoyed her days of traveling and reading. Most of all Karen loved spending time with her family and friends and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Karen is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Jean Messick, whom she married on October 2, 1993; daughters, Katie Cooper of Granite City, Mary Beth and Chris Alexander of Owensboro, KY; grandchildren, Andrew Alexander of Owensboro, KY, Patrick Alexander of Owensboro, KY; sister, Connie and Gary Zimmer of Florida and many other close family members and friends.
In celebration of Karen’s life, a private memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorial donations are suggested to the ALS Association.