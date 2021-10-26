Karen Ann Dolosic, 71, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at home surrounded by the love of her family when she was called to enter the Kingdom of God and was granted eternal rest. Karen was born December 6, 1949, in Granite City, a beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Antoinette (Wasylak) Dolosic.
Karen was devoted to God and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She enjoyed attending church, cleaning, playing bingo, pull-tabs and scratch-off lotto tickets, she loved to cuddle her dogs, watch her soap operas and game shows. She loved flowers, word-find books, puzzles, latch-hook projects and playing checkers (and winning every time!).
When she was younger, Karen was blessed with a daughter and made the difficult decision to place her for adoption. In recent years, she was delighted to have had the opportunity to meet her daughter and extended family members, allowing her the peace that she longed for.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony Dolosic, Jr., and William R. Dolosic, Sr.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Tamela (Craig) Courty; her grandchildren, Cody Carter and Chevee Carter; and great-grandson, Cashton Wear, all of Quincy, IL. Additional family include her loving nieces and nephews: Sherri Crider of Granite City, IL, Jammie (Jeff) Roberson of Stantonville, TN, William R. Dolosic, Jr. of Troy, IL, Julie (Rene) Dolosic of Granite City, IL, Angela (Toby) Dolosic of Collinsville, IL, and many great nieces and nephews as well as extended family friends.
In celebration of Karen’s life, a visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral mass will follow on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City with Fr. Stephen Thompson officiating. Burial will follow funeral mass at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations in memory of Karen are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City.
The family would like to extend a very special THANK YOU to Heartland Hospice for the wonder care given to our loving aunt Karen.