Justin W. Blunt, 43, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Evelyn's House with his family by his side.
He was born on June 9, 1978, in Granite City the son of Richard and Linda (French) Blunt.
Justin owned J & S Fence. He was very proud to have been an iron worker. Justin attended Bethalto Church of God. He will be remembered as being highly energetic and hard working. He loved God and his children above all.
Justin is survived by his parents; two sons, Slade Blunt and Blaise Blunt, both of Perryville; a sister, Renata and Mike Slotta of Bethalto; two nephews, Hunter Slotta and Liam Slotta; a niece Anaston Slotta; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Visitation will be held Friday. April 15, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of service at Noon at Bethalto Church of God in Bethalto.
Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will oversee arrangements.
